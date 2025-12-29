Nuh Cow Task Force Nabs Suspected Slaughterers in Major Raid
The Nuh police's cow task force arrested two men allegedly involved in cow slaughter, recovering 60 kg of banned beef and tools during a raid. While two suspects escaped, a case under the Haryana Cow Protection Act has been registered. Police continue to pursue the absconding culprits.
The Nuh police's cow task force conducted a significant raid resulting in the arrest of two men allegedly involved in cow slaughter.
During the operation, officers recovered approximately 60 kg of banned beef, alongside tools and motorcycles, implicating the individuals in illegal activities.
A case has been opened under the Haryana Cow Protection and Cow Sanvardhan Act as police pursue additional suspects who remain at large.