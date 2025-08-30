Left Menu

Aftermath of Devastation: Kyiv's Resilience Amid Russian Aggression

Emergency crews concluded rescue operations in Kyiv after a devastating Russian drone and missile attack, raising the death toll to 25. The strike hit key areas, including an apartment building and offices of the EU and British Council, marking it as the second-largest attack since the 2022 invasion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-08-2025 02:11 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 02:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Rescue operations in Kyiv have concluded following a harrowing Russian drone and missile attack, which saw the death toll rise to 25, including four children. The assault left significant destruction across several city districts, with emergency services responding to 19 sites.

The attack targeted an apartment building in the Darnytskyi district and damaged the offices of the European Union and British Council, according to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. This makes it the second-largest assault since Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022.

The DSNS state emergency service shared images of the destruction on its Telegram channel, illustrating the extensive damage inflicted upon Kyiv's infrastructure during the early hours of Thursday morning.

(With inputs from agencies.)

