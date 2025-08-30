Left Menu

U.S. Appeals Court Rejects Trump Tariffs As Illegal

A U.S. appeals court ruled that most of Donald Trump's tariffs are illegal. The decision challenges Trump’s use of tariffs as a major tool in foreign policy. The ruling allows tariffs to remain temporarily, giving the Trump administration a chance to appeal to the Supreme Court.

A U.S. appeals court has declared many of Donald Trump's tariffs illegal, challenging his reliance on tariffs to shape international economic relations. The court provided a temporary timeframe for the tariffs to remain in effect, offering the Trump administration the opportunity to pursue an appeal with the U.S. Supreme Court by October 14.

Trump's administration has frequently employed tariffs as a central strategy to pressure countries into economic concessions and renegotiate trade agreements. Although this approach has granted leverage to achieve U.S. goals, it has also triggered increased volatility in financial markets.

The court based its decision on the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, highlighting that the legislation does not explicitly grant power to impose tariffs. This ruling could significantly impact future uses of tariffs under national emergency claims, especially regarding the trade imbalances Trump has publicly emphasized.

