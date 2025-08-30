U.S. Appeals Court Rejects Trump Tariffs As Illegal

A U.S. appeals court has declared many of Donald Trump's tariffs illegal, challenging his reliance on tariffs to shape international economic relations. The court provided a temporary timeframe for the tariffs to remain in effect, offering the Trump administration the opportunity to pursue an appeal with the U.S. Supreme Court by October 14.

Trump's administration has frequently employed tariffs as a central strategy to pressure countries into economic concessions and renegotiate trade agreements. Although this approach has granted leverage to achieve U.S. goals, it has also triggered increased volatility in financial markets.

The court based its decision on the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, highlighting that the legislation does not explicitly grant power to impose tariffs. This ruling could significantly impact future uses of tariffs under national emergency claims, especially regarding the trade imbalances Trump has publicly emphasized.