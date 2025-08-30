Putin's Strategic Alliances: Russia-China Ties Amid Global Sanctions
Russian leader Vladimir Putin is visiting China to bolster economic ties as Western sanctions hurt Russia's economy. Russia and China are collaborating in opposition to sanctions and enhancing trade relations, especially in sectors like oil, gas, agriculture, and industrial products. This visit underscores strategic partnership and economic cooperation.
On the threshold of his China visit, Russian President Vladimir Putin condemned Western sanctions, stressing their damaging impact on Russia's economy amid ongoing tensions sparked by the Ukraine conflict. In a statement to China's official Xinhua News, Putin together with China rejected what they dubbed 'discriminatory' global trade sanctions.
During the four-day visit, the Russian leader will attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Tianjin and proceed to Beijing for talks with President Xi Jinping, coinciding with a significant military parade marking the end of World War Two. Ahead of the visit, Putin emphasized enhancing economic and industrial collaboration with China, a major trading partner amid global isolation.
Russia has been hit by successive sanctions following its Ukraine invasion, but China has buoyed its economy through increased trade, peaking at $245 billion. Highlighting robust oil and gas exports to China, Putin noted strengthened agricultural exports like pork and beef. The visit is set against the backdrop of a 'no limits' partnership established between Putin and Xi in 2022.
