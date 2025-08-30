Left Menu

Indian National Sentenced After Fatal Accident in Singapore

An Indian national, Natarajan Mohanraj, was sentenced in Singapore after being found guilty of causing the death of Emeritus Professor Tan Yock Lin in a 2023 road accident. Mohanraj's careless driving history and license status factored into the case. He was banned from driving for life.

An Indian national received a two-year jail sentence and a SGD2,000 fine by a Singapore court for causing the death of a senior law professor in a road accident.

Natarajan Mohanraj, 28, was distracted by his mobile phone when his lorry hit Emeritus Professor Tan Yock Lin's vehicle, resulting in the professor's death.

Despite having his license revoked, Mohanraj continued to drive illegally, leading to further legal implications and a lifetime driving ban in Singapore.

