Indian National Sentenced After Fatal Accident in Singapore

An Indian national received a two-year jail sentence and a SGD2,000 fine by a Singapore court for causing the death of a senior law professor in a road accident.

Natarajan Mohanraj, 28, was distracted by his mobile phone when his lorry hit Emeritus Professor Tan Yock Lin's vehicle, resulting in the professor's death.

Despite having his license revoked, Mohanraj continued to drive illegally, leading to further legal implications and a lifetime driving ban in Singapore.