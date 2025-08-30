New Faces at NDMA: Strengthening India's Disaster Preparedness
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appointed two new members to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), while renominating three existing members. Dinesh Kumar Aswal and Rita Missal join the team, with a focus on enhancing disaster prevention, mitigation, preparedness, and response strategies in accordance with the Disaster Management Act, 2005.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has injected fresh expertise into the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) by appointing two new members and reaffirming three existing ones. The appointments include notable scientist Dinesh Kumar Aswal and disaster recovery specialist Rita Missal, signaling a strategic bolstering of the NDMA's capabilities.
The existing members - Rajendra Singh, Krishna Swaroop Vatsa, and Lt Gen Syed Ata Hasnain (Retd) - will continue their tenure for another three years, aiming to sustain and enhance disaster management strategies across India. The appointments were made under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, as outlined by the Union home ministry's notification.
The NDMA, led by the Prime Minister himself, is tasked with formulating comprehensive policies, plans, and guidelines to foster a culture of preparedness and swift response. As India's foremost disaster management body, the NDMA's evolution reflects an ongoing commitment to safeguarding the nation against future crises.
