AG Fires DOJ Official for Disrespecting National Guard

In a decisive move, U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi terminated a Department of Justice official for making a vulgar gesture at National Guard troops. Elizabeth Baxter, a paralegal, was fired after the incident which occurred while she was on her way to work.

Baxter allegedly made the gesture and verbally disparaged the guards on August 18. Bondi emphasized that the DOJ would not tolerate disrespect toward law enforcement. This dismissal came amidst President Trump's increased deployment of National Guard members in cities he claims are experiencing crime emergencies.

Despite these claims, DOJ data reveals a decline in violent crime in Washington, D.C. Critics, including many Democrats, view the deployment as excessive, while Trump's administration argues it has decreased crime. A legal challenge resulted in a negotiation to keep local police oversight in the capital.