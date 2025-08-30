UN Expert Warns of Persistent Modern Slavery and Exploitation in Brazil

Despite Brazil’s progressive legal and policy frameworks to combat slavery-like practices, contemporary forms of slavery remain deeply entrenched across the country, according to Tomoya Obokata, UN Special Rapporteur on contemporary forms of slavery. Concluding his official visit to Brazil, Obokata voiced serious concern over widespread labour and sexual exploitation, domestic servitude, child labour, and child marriage that continue to affect vulnerable communities.

Enduring Exploitation of Marginalized Groups

Obokata highlighted that the most affected groups include Indigenous peoples, Afro-Brazilians such as the Quilombola community, women in domestic work, migrants, and refugees. Many of these communities face systemic discrimination rooted in the legacies of colonialism and the transatlantic slave trade, which normalized exploitation of marginalized populations.

“Due to a lack of alternatives, workers—including children—are trapped in a vicious cycle of intergenerational poverty,” Obokata said. “Those who attempt to report abuses face intimidation and threats from employers or local actors, which silences victims, perpetuates impunity, and makes access to justice nearly impossible.”

Links to Environmental Destruction

The Special Rapporteur emphasized that contemporary slavery in Brazil is often linked to environmental destruction and land conflicts in the Amazon and beyond. Activities such as illegal logging, land grabbing, mining, charcoal production, cattle ranching, agribusiness expansion, and drug trafficking force rural and traditional communities into exploitative labour conditions.

Indigenous and Quilombola communities, whose rights to their ancestral lands are frequently violated, are particularly vulnerable. The destruction of ecosystems deprives them of livelihoods, leaving many no choice but to migrate or accept exploitative work in industries driving deforestation and environmental harm.

“I was alarmed to learn that businesses and many authorities prioritize profit over human rights, causing irreparable harm to both workers and the environment,” Obokata said.

Strengths and Weaknesses in Brazil’s Response

Brazil has been recognized internationally for certain strong measures, including the “dirty list”, a public registry that identifies businesses found guilty of subjecting workers to conditions analogous to slavery. This list has been an important tool for naming and shaming violators and discouraging consumer and corporate complicity.

However, Obokata noted serious weaknesses in enforcement. Corruption and weak implementation at state and municipal levels allow companies to bypass labour protections. Limited resources for inspections further exacerbate the problem, as the number of labour inspectors remains inadequate compared to the scale of violations.

Calls for Stronger Action

The UN expert urged Brazil to intensify efforts to prevent slavery by:

Investing in education, sustainable development, and income-generating opportunities at the local level.

Expanding social assistance to reduce poverty-driven vulnerability.

Accelerating land demarcation for Indigenous and Quilombola communities to secure their livelihoods and protect their rights.

Mandating human rights and environmental due diligence for businesses operating in high-risk sectors.

Expanding and strengthening labour inspections nationwide.

“Brazil must confront its legacy of slavery and colonialism by closing deep racial, socio-economic, and geographic divides,” Obokata stressed. “The government must redistribute resources more equitably and safeguard the human rights of those who have historically suffered the most.”

Next Steps

The Special Rapporteur’s findings will be compiled into a formal report to be presented to the UN Human Rights Council in September 2026. The report is expected to provide a detailed account of Brazil’s achievements, shortcomings, and concrete recommendations to eliminate contemporary slavery.

The continued prevalence of modern slavery in Brazil underscores both the scale of the challenge and the urgency for systemic reform. While Brazil’s “dirty list” and legal frameworks provide a foundation, without robust enforcement and protection of vulnerable communities, millions remain at risk of exploitation across multiple sectors of society and the economy.