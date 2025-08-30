Left Menu

Legal Battle Ignites Over Online Gaming Act

The Karnataka High Court reviewed a petition challenging the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025. Petitioners claim it threatens livelihoods and is unconstitutional. The Act has yet to be notified, and the government has been given time to respond. Debate centers on constitutional rights and industry impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 30-08-2025 14:46 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 14:46 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka High Court on Saturday examined a petition against the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025, which critics argue endangers the livelihood of many.

Justice B M Shyam Prasad granted the Union government time to reply, allowing petitioners to argue for an interim stay. Counsel for petitioners highlighted the Act's potential damage to the gaming industry despite its Presidential assent.

The Solicitor General contested the claims, while petitioners stressed the Act's lack of prior consultation and violation of constitutional rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

