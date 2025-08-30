Left Menu

Pushing for Parity: The Call for More Women Judges in India

The Supreme Court Bar Association has highlighted the low representation of women judges in India's judicial system. It urges the Chief Justice and Collegium to prioritize women's elevation to the Supreme Court and high courts. The SCBA emphasizes that gender balance strengthens public trust and enriches judicial perspectives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-08-2025 16:11 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 16:11 IST
  • India

The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) has sounded the alarm on the insufficient representation of women judges in India's top courts, particularly the Supreme Court and various high courts.

In a formal resolution, the bar association has called upon the Chief Justice of India and the Collegium to urgently consider increasing the number of women judges in upcoming judicial appointments. According to the SCBA, numerous high courts, including those in Uttarakhand, Tripura, Meghalaya, and Manipur, currently have no female judges. Across the nation, there are approximately 1,100 sanctioned high court judge positions, with about 670 occupied by men and only 103 by women, leaving the rest vacant.

SCBA President Vikas Singh has communicated multiple times with Chief Justice B R Gavai, advocating for proportional representation of women in higher judiciary roles. The bar association maintains that achieving a gender balance on the bench is crucial for fair representation, enhancing public confidence, and reflecting societal diversity in the judiciary.

