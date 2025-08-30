Left Menu

EU Divided Over Economic Pressure on Israel Amid Gaza Conflict

The European Union (EU) is divided over applying economic pressure on Israel amid the ongoing Gaza conflict. While some member states advocate strong measures, others, especially Israel's traditional allies, oppose such actions. The split underscores the EU's challenges in presenting a unified stance on Middle Eastern issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-08-2025 16:30 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 16:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Saturday, European Union foreign ministers were sharply divided over how to respond to the conflict in Gaza. Some urged for economic pressure on Israel, whereas others resisted this approach, highlighting a deep rift within the bloc.

Kaja Kallas, the EU foreign policy chief, acknowledged the division, emphasizing the need for a unified stance to maintain credibility on the international stage. The EU faces challenges in reaching consensus on responses to Israeli actions, despite widespread criticism of Israel's handling of the conflict.

With substantial trade ties with Israel on the line, member states like Germany and Hungary oppose halting trade agreements, while others, including Ireland and Spain, call for decisive action. This disagreement underscores the EU's struggle to act collectively on global geopolitical issues.

