Future of Rushikonda Mansion Under Review by Andhra's GoM

The Andhra Pradesh administration has formed a Group of Ministers (GoM) to deliberate on the optimal future use of the Rushikonda mansion, a luxurious facility constructed during the term of the previous government.

The property became a flashpoint after the TDP-led NDA government accused ex-Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of extravagant spending amounting to Rs 450 crore for personal benefit.

Tourism, Finance, and Social Welfare Ministers, alongside other officials, will conduct an exhaustive assessment and submit recommendations on maximizing the property's utility, with the final decision to be made by the government.

(With inputs from agencies.)