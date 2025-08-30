Left Menu

Future of Rushikonda Mansion Under Review by Andhra's GoM

The Andhra Pradesh government has assembled a Group of Ministers (GoM) to evaluate the future use of the controversial Rushikonda mansion. The facility, built by the former YSRCP government, faces scrutiny under the TDP-led NDA government, with a focus on optimal utilization strategies.

The Andhra Pradesh administration has formed a Group of Ministers (GoM) to deliberate on the optimal future use of the Rushikonda mansion, a luxurious facility constructed during the term of the previous government.

The property became a flashpoint after the TDP-led NDA government accused ex-Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of extravagant spending amounting to Rs 450 crore for personal benefit.

Tourism, Finance, and Social Welfare Ministers, alongside other officials, will conduct an exhaustive assessment and submit recommendations on maximizing the property's utility, with the final decision to be made by the government.

