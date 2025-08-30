Left Menu

Jharkhand Police Rescue 62 Youths from Illegal Confinement

Jharkhand Police freed 62 youths confined by a firm under false pretenses of training and employment. Three suspects from Bihar were detained. Following a tip-off, raids were conducted in Seraikela-Kharsawan district. Legal action was initiated against the firm and individuals involved.

Updated: 30-08-2025 17:14 IST

In a significant operation, Jharkhand Police have successfully rescued 62 youths who were illegally confined by a private firm under the guise of providing them training and subsequent employment. The police acted on a credible tip-off about youths being confined and assaulted by company personnel.

Raids were conducted in rented houses in the Tamolia area of Chandil, Seraikela-Kharsawan district, leading to the rescue of the victims. Three individuals, hailing from Bihar, were arrested in connection with the case, according to Chandil Sub-divisional Police Officer Arvind Binha.

The police have seized 33 documents linked to the private firm and have begun legal proceedings. The arrested suspects were presented in court and have been remanded to judicial custody.

