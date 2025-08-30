Ashwini Vaishnaw Opens First Mobile Tempered Glass Plant; Boosting Make in India

In a landmark development for India’s electronics ecosystem, Union Minister of Electronics and Information Technology Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw inaugurated the country’s first-ever Tempered Glass Manufacturing Facility for Mobile Devices in Noida. The facility has been set up by Optiemus Electronics in collaboration with Corning Incorporated, USA, the global leader in specialty glass, ceramics, and advanced materials.

The factory will produce premium-grade tempered glass under the globally recognised “Engineered by Corning” brand, catering to both domestic and international markets.

A Milestone for Make in India and Electronics Self-Reliance

Speaking at the inauguration, Shri Vaishnaw called the new facility a major milestone in the Make in India journey, emphasizing that tempered glass is an essential accessory for every smartphone user worldwide. India, despite being one of the largest mobile phone markets in the world, has relied heavily on imports for tempered glass until now.

“Step by step, India will manufacture every single component of mobile devices – from tempered glass to chips, cover glasses, and even high-performance server components. With this, India is positioning itself as a global player in electronics manufacturing,” the Minister said.

He also revealed that a Made in India chip will roll out soon, marking another breakthrough in the nation’s path to technological self-reliance.

Growth of Electronics Manufacturing in India

Shri Vaishnaw noted that India’s electronics manufacturing sector has witnessed six-fold growth in the last 11 years, achieving a production value of ₹11.5 lakh crore and exports worth over ₹3 lakh crore. The sector today employs 2.5 million people directly and indirectly.

India’s design and R&D capabilities have been pivotal to this transformation. Highlighting examples, the Minister mentioned an IIT Madras-incubated startup that developed India’s first microcontroller, now ready for deployment in commercial products. He also pointed out how Indian manufacturers in the railway sector are exporting world-class equipment to European countries.

India’s Economic Strength and Global Aspirations

The Minister linked this manufacturing milestone to India’s broader economic momentum. With 7.8% GDP growth in Q1 of FY 2025–26, he said the country has proven itself as a stable, innovation-driven economy.

Calling on the youth to actively contribute to Atmanirbhar Bharat and the Viksit Bharat 2047 vision, he said, “The world is watching India with great expectations. Our young talent, backed by policy support, must now drive innovation at scale.”

Industry Leaders on the Landmark Facility

Ashok Kumar Gupta, Chairman of Optiemus Infracom Ltd, described the facility as a turning point:

“Despite being one of the world’s largest mobile markets, India depended on imports for tempered glass. With this initiative, we are building global-scale capabilities to serve both Indian and international markets. Our aspiration is that every Indian mobile user should use a BIS-certified, Made in India tempered glass.”

Pankaj Mahindroo, Chairman of the India Cellular & Electronics Association (ICEA), highlighted the labour-intensive nature of the sector:

“Tempered glass production has huge potential to generate large-scale employment and support MSMEs. With quality-focused production, India can become a major exporter of mobile accessories.”

Market Potential: India and the World

The Indian tempered glass market is estimated at over 500 million pieces annually , with a retail value of ₹20,000 crore .

The global market is worth USD 60 billion, offering India vast export opportunities.

Facility Details and Expansion Plans

With an initial investment of ₹70 crore, the Noida facility features end-to-end tempered glass production capabilities, including:

Scribing, shaping, chamfering, polishing

Dual-stage rinsing, chemical tempering, coating

Printing, lamination, and stringent quality inspection

Phase 1:

Installed capacity: 25 million units annually

Direct employment: 600+ jobs

Phase 2:

Planned capacity: 200 million units annually

Additional investment: ₹800 crore

Employment generation: 4,500+ direct jobs

About Optiemus Infracom

Optiemus Group, a telecom and electronics manufacturing pioneer with nearly three decades of experience, is headquartered in India. With a strong footprint in technology manufacturing and distribution, the company has leveraged its deep market understanding to expand into high-value component manufacturing, strengthening India’s role in global supply chains.

Towards a Global Electronics Hub

The inauguration of this facility represents more than a new factory – it marks a strategic leap for India’s electronics ecosystem, aligning with national ambitions to:

Reduce import dependency

Generate large-scale employment

Strengthen MSMEs and supply chains

Position India as a global hub for electronics accessories and advanced manufacturing

As Shri Vaishnaw summed up: “This is not just about tempered glass. It is about building confidence that India can make world-class products at scale. From chips to cover glass, we will make it all in India.”