Intensified Security Measures in J&K Amid Suspicious Activity
Security forces initiated a cordon and search operation across 11 localities in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district following reports of suspicious movement. The search involved collaboration between the Special Operations Group, Central Reserve Police Force, and Rashtriya Rifles in response to residents' alerts of unusual activity.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mendhar/Jammu | Updated: 30-08-2025 17:28 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 17:28 IST
- Country:
- India
Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district launched an extensive cordon and search operation on Saturday, following reports of suspicious movement.
The operation spanned across 11 localities including Behra Kund, Potha Jungle, and Surankote, with significant participation from the Special Operations Group, CRPF, and Rashtriya Rifles.
Officials reported that this operation was triggered by residents alerting authorities about suspicious activity, prompting an increase in security measures and reinforcement deployments in the region.
