Intensified Security Measures in J&K Amid Suspicious Activity

Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district launched an extensive cordon and search operation on Saturday, following reports of suspicious movement.

The operation spanned across 11 localities including Behra Kund, Potha Jungle, and Surankote, with significant participation from the Special Operations Group, CRPF, and Rashtriya Rifles.

Officials reported that this operation was triggered by residents alerting authorities about suspicious activity, prompting an increase in security measures and reinforcement deployments in the region.

