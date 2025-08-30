Left Menu

Controversial Bills Stir Parliament: Speaker Vows Inclusive Committee

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla aims for broad representation in a joint parliamentary committee to examine three contentious bills proposing removal of government officials under arrest for 30 days. Despite opposition boycotts, Birla urges parties to submit representative names, emphasizing the committee's nonpartisan tradition.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla pledged on Saturday to ensure diverse party representation in a parliamentary committee set to examine three controversial bills. The bills propose the removal of top officials held under arrest for 30 days, inciting significant political contention and opposition boycott.

Despite the refusal of several parties to join, Birla remains committed to consulting all political factions and emphasized the nonpartisan nature of parliamentary committees, where members can freely express their viewpoints.

The committee, comprising members from both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, awaits formation. Meanwhile, opposition parties continue to voice concerns over the bills' constitutionality and potential misuse to target political leaders.

