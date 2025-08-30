Left Menu

Rajasthan High Court Denies Bail Extension to Asaram Bapu

Rajasthan High Court refused to extend interim bail for Asaram Bapu, convicted for raping a minor, leading to his surrender at Jodhpur Central Jail. Despite medical claims, the court deemed Asaram's condition stable, citing a medical report from Ahmedabad. His plea was based on a visit to AIIMS Jodhpur.

Asaram Bapu
  • Country:
  • India

The Rajasthan High Court has denied extending interim bail for Asaram Bapu, the self-proclaimed godman serving a life sentence for raping a minor. Consequently, Asaram surrendered to Jodhpur Central Jail on Saturday.

Having been granted bail on January 7 for medical reasons after 12 years in prison, Asaram faced rejection from a high court bench composed of Justices Dinesh Mehta and Vineet Kumar Mathur on August 27. The bench referenced a medical board report from the Government Hospital in Ahmedabad, confirming his stable health condition.

Asaram's attorney, Nishant Bodha, attempted to argue a health deterioration report from AIIMS Jodhpur dated August 21, but the court upheld its decision based on the Ahmedabad report, noting Asaram had undergone treatments in several cities without regular hospital follow-ups.

