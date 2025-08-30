Left Menu

Protests Erupt Against Vaishno Devi Shrine Board Over Landslide Tragedy

The Baridar community protested against the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board after a landslide killed 34 pilgrims. They demand an impartial probe, reconstitution of the board to include their members, and re-evaluation of the ongoing pilgrimage process to avoid such tragedies in the future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Katra/Jammu | Updated: 30-08-2025 18:20 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 18:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Baridar community staged a protest on Saturday against the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board following a landslide on the temple's old route in Reasi district, which resulted in the death of 34 pilgrims and injured 20 others.

Protestors, carrying black flags, demanded a reconstitution of the board to include community members, attributing the landslide tragedy to the Shrine Board's neglect. They criticized that ongoing pilgrimage operations were not suspended despite weather warnings and previous incidents, calling for an impartial investigation led by government authorities.

Amidst accusations of the board prioritizing profit over safety, the Baridar community seeks to regain rights it claims were taken when the board was formed in 1986. They implore the prime minister's intervention in their struggle for representation within the shrine's governance structure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

