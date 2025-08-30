Protests Erupt Against Vaishno Devi Shrine Board Over Landslide Tragedy

The Baridar community staged a protest on Saturday against the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board following a landslide on the temple's old route in Reasi district, which resulted in the death of 34 pilgrims and injured 20 others.

Protestors, carrying black flags, demanded a reconstitution of the board to include community members, attributing the landslide tragedy to the Shrine Board's neglect. They criticized that ongoing pilgrimage operations were not suspended despite weather warnings and previous incidents, calling for an impartial investigation led by government authorities.

Amidst accusations of the board prioritizing profit over safety, the Baridar community seeks to regain rights it claims were taken when the board was formed in 1986. They implore the prime minister's intervention in their struggle for representation within the shrine's governance structure.

(With inputs from agencies.)