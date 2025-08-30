Delhi's Crisis: From Temples to Streets, Is Safety an Illusion?

Atishi, Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly and Kalkaji MLA, addressed a letter to Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, pointing to a surge in criminal activities under the BJP administration. She expressed concerns about safety, citing the murder of a temple servant which she sees as part of a broader issue.

Atishi enumerated recent violent incidents, including the murder of actor Huma Qureshi's cousin, a stabbing near the police commissioner's office, and an attempted extortion-related shooting. She questioned the government's ability to maintain law and order, demanding the resignation of those in power.

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal supported Atishi's stance, criticizing the BJP-led government for failing to ensure public safety. In an online post, he questioned the safety of Delhi's citizens and highlighted the inadequacy of the current administration in preventing crime, even in sacred spaces.

(With inputs from agencies.)