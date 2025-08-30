Justice Das Commission Exposes Corruption in Bengaluru's Civic Projects

The Judicial Commission, led by Justice H N Nagamohan Das, uncovered significant mismanagement in Bengaluru's civic projects, handing over an extensive 8,900-page document to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

The report, which scrutinized projects from 2019 to 2023, found numerous disparities and pushed for legal repercussions against implicated officials, as well as reforms to address systemic corruption.

In light of this, the government was advised to proceed with legal measures while ensuring thorough project execution amendments to foster accountability and reformative transparency.

(With inputs from agencies.)