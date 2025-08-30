Justice Das Commission Exposes Corruption in Bengaluru's Civic Projects
The Justice H N Nagamohan Das-led commission submitted a voluminous report revealing irregularities in Bengaluru civic projects, urging legal actions and reforms. The investigation scrutinized over 761 BBMP works executed from 2019 to 2023, exposing deficiencies and advocating for accountability and transparency in governance.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 30-08-2025 20:10 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 20:10 IST
- Country:
- India
The Judicial Commission, led by Justice H N Nagamohan Das, uncovered significant mismanagement in Bengaluru's civic projects, handing over an extensive 8,900-page document to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.
The report, which scrutinized projects from 2019 to 2023, found numerous disparities and pushed for legal repercussions against implicated officials, as well as reforms to address systemic corruption.
In light of this, the government was advised to proceed with legal measures while ensuring thorough project execution amendments to foster accountability and reformative transparency.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Empowering India Through Legislative Reforms
Reviving Export Promotion: A Call for Increased Funding and Strategic Reforms
Opposition States Rally for GST Reforms Amid Reduction Proposals
Transforming Policing: BPR&D's Commitment to SMART Reforms
Transforming Odisha: GST Reforms and the Path to Development