Crackdown on Terrorism: Authorities Seize Property in Kashmir

In a decisive action against terrorism, authorities in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district have attached property belonging to Gulzar Ahmad Dar. Dar is the father of Arjumand Gulzar, alias Hamza Bhai, a designated terrorist with the banned Al-Badr outfit.

The seized property, consisting of a double-storeyed residential house, has been identified as proceeds of terrorism. Police claim it was used to facilitate and promote militant activities in the region.

The operation was conducted under Section 25 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. Authorities emphasize the ongoing nature of their crackdown on terrorism and caution the public against aiding such activities, warning of strict legal consequences.

