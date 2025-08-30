Bihar Government Implements Significant IAS Officer Reshuffle

The Bihar government on Saturday announced a major administrative reshuffle, impacting the roles of several senior IAS officers across various departments. The changes were confirmed through a notification issued by the General Administration Department (GAD).

S Siddharth, an IAS officer from the 1991 batch, has been appointed as the development commissioner of the state. Previously, he served as the additional chief secretary (ACS) of the Cabinet Secretariat and Education departments.

Harjot Kaur Bamhrah of the 1992 batch will now serve as the chairman-cum-member of the board of revenue. In other notable changes, Arvind Kumar Chaudhary, B Rajender, and Anand Kishor have been assigned additional responsibilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)