Bihar Government Implements Significant IAS Officer Reshuffle
The Bihar government has initiated an administrative reshuffle, transferring and assigning additional responsibilities to several senior IAS officers. This move affects key positions across departments, including the Cabinet Secretariat, Education, Home, and Finance, influencing the roles of S Siddharth, Harjot Kaur Bamhrah, Arvind Kumar Chaudhary, B Rajender, and Anand Kishor.
- Country:
- India
The Bihar government on Saturday announced a major administrative reshuffle, impacting the roles of several senior IAS officers across various departments. The changes were confirmed through a notification issued by the General Administration Department (GAD).
S Siddharth, an IAS officer from the 1991 batch, has been appointed as the development commissioner of the state. Previously, he served as the additional chief secretary (ACS) of the Cabinet Secretariat and Education departments.
Harjot Kaur Bamhrah of the 1992 batch will now serve as the chairman-cum-member of the board of revenue. In other notable changes, Arvind Kumar Chaudhary, B Rajender, and Anand Kishor have been assigned additional responsibilities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bihar
- IAS
- reshuffle
- administrative
- Siddharth
- Kaur
- Chaudhary
- Rajender
- Kishor
- departments
ALSO READ
Asian Shooting Championship: Sift Kaur Samra extends dominance, strikes gold in women's 50m rifle 3 positions event
Sift Kaur Samra Shines at Asian Shooting Championships, Clinches Gold
Sift Kaur Samra's Golden Triumph: Indian Shooter Claims Double Victory at Asian Championships
Olympian Sift Kaur Samra Secures Gold in Asian Shooting Championships