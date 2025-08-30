Left Menu

Bihar Government Implements Significant IAS Officer Reshuffle

The Bihar government has initiated an administrative reshuffle, transferring and assigning additional responsibilities to several senior IAS officers. This move affects key positions across departments, including the Cabinet Secretariat, Education, Home, and Finance, influencing the roles of S Siddharth, Harjot Kaur Bamhrah, Arvind Kumar Chaudhary, B Rajender, and Anand Kishor.

30-08-2025
  Country:
  India

The Bihar government on Saturday announced a major administrative reshuffle, impacting the roles of several senior IAS officers across various departments. The changes were confirmed through a notification issued by the General Administration Department (GAD).

S Siddharth, an IAS officer from the 1991 batch, has been appointed as the development commissioner of the state. Previously, he served as the additional chief secretary (ACS) of the Cabinet Secretariat and Education departments.

Harjot Kaur Bamhrah of the 1992 batch will now serve as the chairman-cum-member of the board of revenue. In other notable changes, Arvind Kumar Chaudhary, B Rajender, and Anand Kishor have been assigned additional responsibilities.

