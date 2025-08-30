Karnataka's Registration Fee Hike: Impact on Property Deals

The Karnataka government has revised registration fees under the Registration Act, 1908, effectively doubling the rates for certain property and document registrations. As per the new regulations, the changes will take effect from August 31.

The Revenue Department issued a notification detailing that the fee charged "for every Rs 1,000 or part thereof" will now be increased from Rs 10 to Rs 20. Additionally, fees described as 'one rupee' in two categories will now be updated to 'two rupee'.

This order was formalized by S R Shivashankar, Deputy Secretary to Government at the Revenue Department, focusing on Disaster Management, Stamps, and Registration.

