Karnataka's Registration Fee Hike: Impact on Property Deals

The Karnataka government has announced a revision to registration fees under the Registration Act, 1908, doubling the rates for specific property and document registrations. This change, effective August 31, addresses the fee structure for every Rs 1,000 or part thereof, increasing it from Rs 10 to Rs 20.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 30-08-2025 21:20 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 21:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Revenue Department issued a notification detailing that the fee charged "for every Rs 1,000 or part thereof" will now be increased from Rs 10 to Rs 20. Additionally, fees described as 'one rupee' in two categories will now be updated to 'two rupee'.

This order was formalized by S R Shivashankar, Deputy Secretary to Government at the Revenue Department, focusing on Disaster Management, Stamps, and Registration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

