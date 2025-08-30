Left Menu

Foiled Plot: Security Forces Dismantle Maoist Explosive Plan in Chhattisgarh

Security forces recovered a deadly 10-kg IED planted by Naxalites in Bijapur district, Chhattisgarh. Additionally, four Maoists, including a commander with a Rs 2 lakh bounty, were apprehended in Sukma. Authorities neutralized the IED and seized explosives intended to target security personnel in the Bastar region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bijapur/Sukma | Updated: 30-08-2025 22:38 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 22:38 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Security forces on Saturday thwarted a dangerous plot by recovering a 10-kilogram improvised explosive device (IED) planted by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district. This discovery was part of a coordinated operation by the District Reserve Guard, local police, and a bomb disposal squad, officials reported.

The IED, buried under the Gorna-Mankeli road, was equipped with a command switch and connected to an underground wire spanning 70 to 80 meters, aimed to target patrolling security forces. The bomb disposal team successfully neutralized the device.

Meanwhile, in Sukma district, authorities arrested four members of the Maoist group, including a militia commander with a Rs 2 lakh reward on him. The operation also uncovered two tiffin bombs, detonators, and other explosive materials, highlighting the ongoing security challenges in the region.

