Congress Calls for Judicial Probe into Jammu Tragedies

The Jammu and Kashmir unit of Congress issued a call for a judicial investigation into the recent landslides and cloudbursts that claimed 99 lives, injured over 120, and left 32 missing in the Reasi and Kishtwar districts. At a press conference, Congress leaders expressed dissatisfaction with the current probe, calling it an 'eyewash.'

Former ministers and party leaders demanded immediate central assistance, including six months of free rations for those affected by the floods, and urged for swift restoration of water, power, and road connectivity. The leaders criticized the administration for failing to heed advance weather alerts.

The Congress leaders insisted on categorizing the flood as a national disaster and demanded a comprehensive relief package. They also urged the formation of an expert committee to explore ecological issues around the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine.