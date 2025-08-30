Left Menu

Congress Calls for Judicial Probe into Jammu Tragedies

The Congress unit in Jammu and Kashmir demands a judicial probe into recent landslide and cloudburst incidents, resulting in numerous casualties and missing persons. Party leaders criticize the current probe as inadequate and demand immediate relief packages for the affected regions. The role of negligence is also highlighted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 30-08-2025 22:39 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 22:39 IST
Congress Calls for Judicial Probe into Jammu Tragedies
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Jammu and Kashmir unit of Congress issued a call for a judicial investigation into the recent landslides and cloudbursts that claimed 99 lives, injured over 120, and left 32 missing in the Reasi and Kishtwar districts. At a press conference, Congress leaders expressed dissatisfaction with the current probe, calling it an 'eyewash.'

Former ministers and party leaders demanded immediate central assistance, including six months of free rations for those affected by the floods, and urged for swift restoration of water, power, and road connectivity. The leaders criticized the administration for failing to heed advance weather alerts.

The Congress leaders insisted on categorizing the flood as a national disaster and demanded a comprehensive relief package. They also urged the formation of an expert committee to explore ecological issues around the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine.

TRENDING

1
Coco Gauff Triumphs at U.S. Open Amid Emotional Challenges

Coco Gauff Triumphs at U.S. Open Amid Emotional Challenges

 Global
2
Tragic Stabbing in Malviya Nagar: A Family's Plea for Justice

Tragic Stabbing in Malviya Nagar: A Family's Plea for Justice

 India
3
Nepal PM Oli Challenges India-China Trade Route Pact Over Lipulekh

Nepal PM Oli Challenges India-China Trade Route Pact Over Lipulekh

 Global
4
Akash Deep: Rising Star of Indian Pace Attack

Akash Deep: Rising Star of Indian Pace Attack

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Banks turn to AI as digital fraud schemes surge globally

Academic integrity in the AI era hinges on ethical human oversight

AI and XAI integration paves way for smarter, data-driven agriculture

Over 50% of public companies now flag AI risks in SEC filings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025