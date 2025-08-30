Left Menu

Nepal PM Oli Challenges India-China Trade Route Pact Over Lipulekh

Nepalese Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli opposes India-China's use of Lipulekh as a trade route, claiming it as Nepalese territory. Despite raising objections during talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Tianjin, China's response remains silent. The two nations discuss strengthening bilateral ties and cooperation across various sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tianjin/Kathmandu | Updated: 30-08-2025 22:48 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 22:48 IST
K P Sharma Oli

In a strategic move during the bilateral talks in Tianjin, Nepalese Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli voiced strong objections to the India-China agreement over using Lipulekh as a trade route, a territory claimed by Nepal.

The Prime Minister's concerns, expressed during discussions with Chinese President Xi Jinping, failed to elicit a response from China, which omitted any reference to the issue in its official statement.

Despite the contentious disagreement, leaders emphasized enhancing bilateral ties, discussing cooperation initiatives in multiple domains such as the Belt and Road Initiative, agriculture, and new energy.

