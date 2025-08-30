Mumbai Police Unveils Major Digital Scam: Two Arrested

The Cyber Cell of Mumbai Police has made significant strides in uncovering a major digital scam by arresting two suspects from Jalgaon. These individuals are accused of facilitating fraudsters who conned a 72-year-old woman out of Rs 1.25 crore under the ruse of a 'digital arrest' operation.

The suspects, identified as Rohit Sonar and Hitesh Patil, allegedly permitted the fraudsters to exploit their bank accounts to receive funds that were then transferred overseas. The deception came to light after the victim received a threatening call from someone posing as a 'Deputy Commissioner of Police,' coercing her into transferring the money to avoid serious legal consequences.

Realization dawned upon the victim when she detected the absence of any official inquiry and consequently reported the crime to the Cyber Cell. Investigations revealed deposits in Sonar's account and Patil's complicity in sharing account information with international cybercriminals. The police assert that the suspects received commissions for their complicity in this fraudulent scheme.