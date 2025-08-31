Left Menu

Flood Fury in Punjab: Leadership Lapses Exposed

Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring criticized the state government for flood mismanagement, citing poor dam and headworks oversight. He argued that timely water release could have minimized the devastation. Warring stressed the need for accountability, calling the situation a case of 'criminal negligence.'

Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring has raised serious concerns over the state government's handling of recent floods, attributing the crisis to mismanagement of dams and water headworks.

Warring criticized the failure to release water from upstream dams in a phased manner, despite forecasts of heavy rains, labeling it as 'criminal negligence.' He noted that this oversight resulted in extensive human and economic losses.

Highlighting structural failings, such as the collapse of floodgates at the Madhopur headworks, Warring called for an accountability sweep to identify and punish those responsible. Flooding has heavily impacted several districts, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake.

