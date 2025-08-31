Left Menu

Delhi Court Clears Four in Kishangarh Shootout Case

A Delhi court has cleared four individuals in a 2021 shootout case in Kishangarh linked to a gang rivalry. Despite accusations against Harender Mann and others, the prosecution couldn't provide substantial evidence. Four others will face trial under the Arms Act and attempt to murder charges.

Updated: 31-08-2025 10:01 IST
  • India

A Delhi court has discharged four accused in a four-year-old case pertaining to a shootout in Kishangarh. The incident stemmed from an ongoing rivalry between two groups.

The shootout, which occurred in 2021, involved the occupants of an SUV being attacked in broad daylight, injuring the driver. Despite accusations against chief suspects Harender Mann and Bimlesh Maan, a lack of substantial evidence led the court to acquit them. Advocates Rhythm Aggarwal and Neeraj Tiwari successfully argued that the prosecution relied on conjecture and failed to connect any credible evidence to the accused.

Additional Sessions Judge Kiran Gupta noted the absence of call details or location data linking Mann to criminal activities, thereby discharging him alongside Manjeet Singh, Sonu, Ashish, and Bimlesh. However, the trial will proceed against four other accused under the Arms Act and for attempted murder.

