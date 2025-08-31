Left Menu

Modi-Xi Meeting: A New Chapter in Sino-Indian Relations

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met in Tianjin amid U.S. tariffs on India. Their talks aim to strengthen bilateral relations and present a united front against Western pressures. Key topics include trade, investment, and addressing border issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-08-2025 10:23 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 10:23 IST
Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi have started a bilateral meeting in Tianjin, as reported by state media outlet Xinhua on Sunday.

With Modi in China for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation gathering, the discussion aims to strengthen Sino-Indian ties following recent U.S. tariffs on Indian goods.

Trade, border issues, and counterterrorism are high on the agenda as Xi and Modi look to align against Western pressures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

