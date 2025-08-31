Modi-Xi Meeting: A New Chapter in Sino-Indian Relations
Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met in Tianjin amid U.S. tariffs on India. Their talks aim to strengthen bilateral relations and present a united front against Western pressures. Key topics include trade, investment, and addressing border issues.
Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi have started a bilateral meeting in Tianjin, as reported by state media outlet Xinhua on Sunday.
With Modi in China for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation gathering, the discussion aims to strengthen Sino-Indian ties following recent U.S. tariffs on Indian goods.
Trade, border issues, and counterterrorism are high on the agenda as Xi and Modi look to align against Western pressures.
