Modi and Xi Pave Way for Renewed India-China Relations

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed optimism for improved relations with China during a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping. The dialogue focused on mutual trust and respect. This meeting, held at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit, marked Modi's first visit to China in seven years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-08-2025 10:39 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 10:39 IST
Narendra Modi

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed optimism regarding stronger India-China relations in a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping. The discussion emphasized a commitment to mutual trust and respect, signaling a positive trajectory in bilateral ties.

The meeting took place during the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit, marking Modi's first visit to China in seven years. This encounter followed a previous meeting between the two leaders in Russia last year.

Relations between the neighboring Asian powers have seen improvements lately, particularly after a mutual agreement was reached last October to manage their disputed Himalayan border, following tensions in 2020.

