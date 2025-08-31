Modi and Xi Pave Way for Renewed India-China Relations

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed optimism regarding stronger India-China relations in a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping. The discussion emphasized a commitment to mutual trust and respect, signaling a positive trajectory in bilateral ties.

The meeting took place during the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit, marking Modi's first visit to China in seven years. This encounter followed a previous meeting between the two leaders in Russia last year.

Relations between the neighboring Asian powers have seen improvements lately, particularly after a mutual agreement was reached last October to manage their disputed Himalayan border, following tensions in 2020.