Betrayed by Love: A Tragic End in Tanda Majra

Police have detained a woman accused of murdering her husband while he slept, citing neglect over his first wife as the motive, officials reported Sunday.

The event transpired on August 29, with the suspect, Kavita, 30, apprehended on Saturday.

Station House Officer Dinesh Chand Bhagel confirmed the arrest, stating that Sanjay Kumar, 40, was allegedly killed by his second wife. The police were tipped off by the victim's father. Kavita admitted to strangling Sanjay during her interrogation, revealing marital tensions over his other wife.

(With inputs from agencies.)