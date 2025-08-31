Left Menu

Betrayed by Love: A Tragic End in Tanda Majra

A woman named Kavita was arrested for allegedly strangling her husband to death in his sleep in Tanda Majra. She confessed to the crime due to neglect over his first wife. The incident was reported by the victim's father, and Kavita was taken into custody by local police.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 31-08-2025 10:45 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 10:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Police have detained a woman accused of murdering her husband while he slept, citing neglect over his first wife as the motive, officials reported Sunday.

The event transpired on August 29, with the suspect, Kavita, 30, apprehended on Saturday.

Station House Officer Dinesh Chand Bhagel confirmed the arrest, stating that Sanjay Kumar, 40, was allegedly killed by his second wife. The police were tipped off by the victim's father. Kavita admitted to strangling Sanjay during her interrogation, revealing marital tensions over his other wife.

(With inputs from agencies.)

