OAS Officer Suspended Amid Funds Misappropriation Allegations
Madhusmita Singh, an Odisha Administrative Service officer, has been suspended for allegedly misappropriating government funds. Previously, she served as the tahasildar of Jamada and the executive officer of Belpahar Municipality. The Economic Offence Wing is currently investigating the allegations.
In a significant development, Odisha Administrative Service officer Madhusmita Singh has been suspended following accusations of misusing government funds.
Singh, who was recently serving as the tahasildar of Jamada in Mayurbhanj district, faced disciplinary action as ordered by the Governor of Odisha.
The allegations pertain to her previous role as the executive officer of Belpahar Municipality, where the Economic Offence Wing is now conducting a thorough investigation into the matter.
