Indonesian Political Shake-Up: Perks Revoked Amid Protests

Amid growing civil unrest, Indonesian political parties have decided to withdraw certain privileges extended to parliamentarians. The decision, announced by President Prabowo Subianto, aims to quell popular outrage and restore order in the Southeast Asian nation.

The wave of protests and riots stems from public dissatisfaction over issues like extra pay and housing allowances for government officials. These perks have been viewed as excessive and have fueled anger among the populace.

Despite attempts to restore confidence, the unrest has already claimed at least five lives, highlighting the intensity of the sentiment against governmental excesses.

(With inputs from agencies.)