Indonesian Political Shake-Up: Perks Revoked Amid Protests

In response to widespread protests and rioting, Indonesian political parties have agreed to revoke privileges such as extra pay and housing allowances for parliamentarians. The unrest, which has resulted in at least five deaths, reflects growing discontent with government policies among the populace.

Amid growing civil unrest, Indonesian political parties have decided to withdraw certain privileges extended to parliamentarians. The decision, announced by President Prabowo Subianto, aims to quell popular outrage and restore order in the Southeast Asian nation.

The wave of protests and riots stems from public dissatisfaction over issues like extra pay and housing allowances for government officials. These perks have been viewed as excessive and have fueled anger among the populace.

Despite attempts to restore confidence, the unrest has already claimed at least five lives, highlighting the intensity of the sentiment against governmental excesses.

