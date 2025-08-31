Left Menu

Justice Ghose Commission Calls for Action in Kaleshwaram Project Scandal

The Justice Pinaki Ghose Commission report highlights irregularities in the Kaleshwaram Project, urging the Telangana government to act against former officials, including ex-Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. It emphasizes accountability among key figures and violations of government rules, with political implications for the 2023 Assembly election.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 31-08-2025 18:12 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 18:12 IST
Justice Ghose Commission Calls for Action in Kaleshwaram Project Scandal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Justice Pinaki Ghose Commission has submitted a report detailing irregularities in the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project, urging the Telangana government to consider legal action against ex-Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and other officials.

Presented in the Legislative Assembly, the report also recommends action against S K Joshi and Smita Sabharwal for violations of government business rules. Key figures, including the former Irrigation and Finance Ministers, face scrutiny for negligence in the project's planning and execution.

The Kaleshwaram Project, a critical development on the Godavari River, emerged as a significant issue during the 2023 elections due to construction damage. The Commission's findings place the onus on the state government for necessary legal proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
High-Profile Hamas Figure Abu Ubaida Reportedly Killed in Israeli Operation

High-Profile Hamas Figure Abu Ubaida Reportedly Killed in Israeli Operation

 Global
2
Hamas Spokesperson Abu Obeida Reportedly Killed in Gaza

Hamas Spokesperson Abu Obeida Reportedly Killed in Gaza

 Global
3
BJP Protests Against Congress: Political Tensions Escalate

BJP Protests Against Congress: Political Tensions Escalate

 India
4
Neeraj Chopra Leads India's Historic Javelin Contingent to World Athletics Championships

Neeraj Chopra Leads India's Historic Javelin Contingent to World Athletics C...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Banks turn to AI as digital fraud schemes surge globally

Academic integrity in the AI era hinges on ethical human oversight

AI and XAI integration paves way for smarter, data-driven agriculture

Over 50% of public companies now flag AI risks in SEC filings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025