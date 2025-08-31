Justice Ghose Commission Calls for Action in Kaleshwaram Project Scandal

The Justice Pinaki Ghose Commission has submitted a report detailing irregularities in the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project, urging the Telangana government to consider legal action against ex-Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and other officials.

Presented in the Legislative Assembly, the report also recommends action against S K Joshi and Smita Sabharwal for violations of government business rules. Key figures, including the former Irrigation and Finance Ministers, face scrutiny for negligence in the project's planning and execution.

The Kaleshwaram Project, a critical development on the Godavari River, emerged as a significant issue during the 2023 elections due to construction damage. The Commission's findings place the onus on the state government for necessary legal proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)