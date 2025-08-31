Battle Over Shah Kul: Legal Action Against Encroachers

The Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh High Court has intensified its legal scrutiny of illegal encroachments on Shah Kul, a historical water course linked to the renowned Mughal-era Nishat Garden. Notices have been served to 23 individuals allegedly responsible for occupying the canal unlawfully.

A division bench, consisting of Chief Justice Arun Palli and Justice Rajnesh Oswal, is spearheading the intervention following a Public Interest Litigation filed in 2023. The PIL seeks the removal of illegal encroachments as well as the restoration of the canal's original state. The court has mandated the submission of additional details on encroachers in the forthcoming supplementary compliance report.

Authorities have been directed to issue notices through the Srinagar deputy commissioner, ensuring all parties receive legal communication. Pending further inquiry, the court retains the interim direction, and an exploration into official misconduct by the Central Bureau of Investigation has been requested.

(With inputs from agencies.)