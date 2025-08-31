CISF Unveils Digital Portal for Welfare Services

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) is set to introduce a new digital portal for its personnel, aiming to streamline access to welfare services starting September 1. This move is designed to offer faster and more transparent support, allowing members to apply for loans, scholarships, and medical reimbursements online.

The new system will replace the existing manual processes, utilizing a custom-built software developed by the CISF headquarters. This software will manage the Contributory Welfare Fund and ensure electronic clearance, with payments deposited directly into applicants' accounts within 15 days. Priority for financial aid is structured with medical treatments at the forefront, followed by marriage, education, housing, and other needs.

This initiative continues the force's digital transformation, which includes online pension processing and the introduction of an e-service book for personnel records. These efforts are applauded as a significant advancement in welfare governance within the paramilitary forces, reducing financial burdens and enhancing service delivery.

(With inputs from agencies.)