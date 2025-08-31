India and China Seek 'Fair, Reasonable' Border Solution Amid Improved Ties

India and China have taken a significant step towards resolving their longstanding border issues, with both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping expressing commitment to a 'fair, reasonable and mutually acceptable' solution. This development comes as both leaders emphasize the stabilization of global trade through stronger economic ties, amid improving diplomatic relations.

On the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit, Modi and Xi discussed various strategies to reinforce bilateral economic relations. This is crucial as India navigates its most challenging phase with the US in over two decades, perturbed by President Donald Trump's tariff policies and critique of New Delhi.

After years of tension, particularly following the 2020 Galwan Valley clashes, both leaders recognize the necessity of peace along the border for continued development and cooperation. The interaction at the summit indicates a promising shift towards collaborative partnership, highlighting shared strategic autonomy and mutual interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)