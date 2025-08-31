Indonesia's President Pledges Reforms Amidst Public Outcry

Indonesia's President Prabowo Subianto vowed on Sunday to revoke lawmakers' perks, including a controversial $3,000 housing allowance, aiming to quell public outrage after six people were killed in nationwide protests.

Joined by leaders of eight political parties, Subianto announced during a televised news conference in Jakarta the decision to cut housing allowances and suspend overseas trips for parliament members. This move marks a rare concession to growing public discontent.

Protests intensified across the world's third-largest democracy last week, leading Subianto to engage with prominent national figures and cancel a significant trip to China. The demonstrations were triggered by reports of lawmakers receiving housing allowances nearly ten times the Jakarta minimum wage, amid widespread economic hardship.

(With inputs from agencies.)