Indonesia's President Pledges Reforms Amidst Public Outcry
In response to nationwide protests resulting in six deaths, Indonesia's President Prabowo Subianto has promised to revoke lawmakers' perks, including a controversial housing allowance. The protests were fueled by public anger over the allowance, considered excessive amid rising living costs. Subianto pledged to respect free expression while condemning violence.
- Country:
- Indonesia
Indonesia's President Prabowo Subianto vowed on Sunday to revoke lawmakers' perks, including a controversial $3,000 housing allowance, aiming to quell public outrage after six people were killed in nationwide protests.
Joined by leaders of eight political parties, Subianto announced during a televised news conference in Jakarta the decision to cut housing allowances and suspend overseas trips for parliament members. This move marks a rare concession to growing public discontent.
Protests intensified across the world's third-largest democracy last week, leading Subianto to engage with prominent national figures and cancel a significant trip to China. The demonstrations were triggered by reports of lawmakers receiving housing allowances nearly ten times the Jakarta minimum wage, amid widespread economic hardship.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Unrest in Indonesia: Lawmakers' Benefits Cuts Amid Protests and Violence
Indonesian Protests Erupt Over Lawmakers' Housing Allowance Amid Social Unrest
Chaos Erupts in Jakarta: Delivery Rider's Death Sparks Nationwide Outcry
Protests Erupt in Jakarta: Call for Police Reform After Civilian Death
Chaos in Jakarta: Protests Ignite After Ride-Sharing Driver's Death