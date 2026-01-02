Indore Water Contamination Crisis: Authorities Respond Amid Public Outcry

The Chief Medical and Health Officer of Indore, Dr. Madhav Prasad Hasani, indicated on Friday that senior doctors along with district administrators are vigilantly overseeing hospital operations to ensure that treatment is being administered to patients affected by the suspected water contamination incident.

Updating the press on the latest developments, CMHO Hasani mentioned that while a case regarding the incident is ongoing, he would provide more precise information after a scheduled hearing. Currently recorded data show four fatalities, but potential updates are anticipated. No information has yet been received concerning water sample reports.

Residents' grievances on the supply of contaminated water culminated in a Public Interest Litigation filed with the Indore Bench of the MP High Court, demanding clean water supply and medical care. The state has been instructed to compile and present comprehensive data, including patient statistics and treatment details. Meanwhile, Indore's collector confirmed initial findings pointing to water contamination, with proactive measures like deploying door-to-door surveys and distributing chlorine tablets.

Presently, 201 patients remain admitted in healthcare facilities, with a noted decrease in similar cases. The state pledges full support, including financial reimbursement for victims, as the NHRC seeks an explanatory report from Madhya Pradesh's Chief Secretary within two weeks.

(With inputs from agencies.)