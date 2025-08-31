Stray Dog Feeder Faces Assault: A Call for Justice

In Choodasandra, a disturbing event unfolded as a woman, Neha Parween, was allegedly assaulted by residents of her own apartment complex. The incident took place on August 27 when Parween was engaged in her routine activity of feeding stray dogs.

According to reports, she identified five individuals involved in the attack, prompting her to lodge a formal complaint with the Parappana Agrahara Police Station. The named culprits, Salim, Sudha, Kavita, Aminul Rehman, and Vinod, now face legal actions.

The authorities have filed charges corresponding to the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and other relevant sections. Investigations continue as the community seeks justice for Parween and raises awareness about animal welfare practices in urban settings.