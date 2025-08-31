Amit Shah's Emergency Visit to Flood-Ravaged Jammu and Kashmir

Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Jammu and Kashmir to assess the grim situation following severe rains and flash floods that have resulted in significant loss of life and property.

Upon landing at Jammu airport, Shah was welcomed by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, and he quickly moved to the Raj Bhawan for official engagements.

Scheduled for a crucial meeting at the Raj Bhawan, Shah will also likely conduct aerial surveys of the worst-hit areas, including Katra and Chisoti village, where landslides and cloudbursts have caused substantial casualties and destruction.

(With inputs from agencies.)