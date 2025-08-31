Left Menu

Allahabad High Court Denies Anticipatory Bail to Absconding Official

The Allahabad High Court has denied anticipatory bail to Kanpur Nagar Parishad member Pradeep Mishra, who is accused of forgery and absconding. Despite Mishra's claim of non-involvement, the court ruled based on his absconding status and supported a Supreme Court precedent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 31-08-2025 23:44 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 23:44 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Allahabad High Court has ruled against granting anticipatory bail to Kanpur Nagar Parishad member Pradeep Mishra, emphasizing that his absconding status disqualifies him from such legal relief.

Mishra faces accusations of forgery involving fake documents related to a property sale, though he claims merely to have verified signatures of relatives.

The court underscored a legal precedent that absconding individuals are not entitled to anticipatory bail, a principle further solidified by a Supreme Court decision cited during proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

