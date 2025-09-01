Left Menu

Crisis on the Tarmac: Judge Halts Deportation of Guatemalan Children

A federal judge stopped the Trump administration from deporting Guatemalan children after their lawyers filed an emergency appeal. The judge issued a temporary restraining order, halting the deportations and allowing the children to remain in U.S. government custody while their cases are reviewed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-09-2025 04:34 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 04:34 IST
Crisis on the Tarmac: Judge Halts Deportation of Guatemalan Children
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A U.S. federal judge issued a temporary restraining order on Sunday, halting the Trump administration's plans to deport Guatemalan children. The decision came after an emergency appeal by their lawyers at the National Immigration Law Center.

Judge Sparkle Sooknanan, alerted about the case early Sunday morning, granted the order to prevent the deportation of 10 unaccompanied minors and potentially hundreds more in government custody. These children, ranging from 10 to 17 years old, were set to be deported under a plan first reported by CNN on Friday.

The Trump administration had initiated an immigration crackdown, including an agreement with Guatemala for deportations. However, the judge's decision means these children will remain in the U.S. as legal proceedings continue. Despite criticism from key figures, the ruling underscores the ongoing legal battles over immigration policy amid humanitarian concerns.

