Demand for NIA/CBI Probe Intensifies in Dharmasthala Scandal

Alleging a significant conspiracy behind allegations of multiple rapes, murders, and burials in Dharmasthala over twenty years, Karnataka BJP President B Y Vijayendra has demanded an investigation by the NIA or CBI.

Vijayendra, along with other BJP leaders, is organizing a 'Dharmasthala Chalo' rally in the temple town to protest against what they perceive as a baseless smear campaign targeting Dharmasthala.

The controversy, which involves excavations by the SIT finding skeletal remains, has triggered strong reactions from political leaders, with calls for transparency and thorough investigation to ensure justice.

