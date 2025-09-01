Demand for NIA/CBI Probe Intensifies in Dharmasthala Scandal
Karnataka BJP President B Y Vijayendra has called for an NIA or CBI investigation into allegations of rapes, murders, and burials in Dharmasthala over the past two decades, citing a large conspiracy. The controversy has led to rallies and demands for a thorough investigation to uncover the truth.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mangaluru | Updated: 01-09-2025 14:05 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 14:05 IST
- Country:
- India
Alleging a significant conspiracy behind allegations of multiple rapes, murders, and burials in Dharmasthala over twenty years, Karnataka BJP President B Y Vijayendra has demanded an investigation by the NIA or CBI.
Vijayendra, along with other BJP leaders, is organizing a 'Dharmasthala Chalo' rally in the temple town to protest against what they perceive as a baseless smear campaign targeting Dharmasthala.
The controversy, which involves excavations by the SIT finding skeletal remains, has triggered strong reactions from political leaders, with calls for transparency and thorough investigation to ensure justice.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Karnataka Politics Heat Up Over 'Dharmasthala Chalo' Rally and Mysuru Dasara Controversy
Karnataka BJP Mahila Morcha Protests Against Congress Remarks
Karnataka Embraces Digital Era in Revenue Court Proceedings
Karnataka CM Defends Inviting Banu Mushtaq to Inaugurate Mysuru Dasara
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Addresses Dharmasthala Controversy: SIT Takes Charge