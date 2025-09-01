Left Menu

Pending Cases Plague CBI Amidst Shortage of Staff

The Central Vigilance Commission's 2024 report highlights issues within the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), revealing 60 pending departmental actions against CBI officers and over 1,500 vacancies. Additionally, 200 cases await prosecution sanctions under the Prevention of Corruption Act, with delays impacting CBI's investigation efficiency and image.

Pending cases against CBI officers cast a shadow over the elite investigative agency, according to the Central Vigilance Commission's 2024 report. The report reveals 60 departmental actions pending against officers, with 22 cases unresolved for over four years.

As of the end of 2024, 39 Group 'A' officer cases and 21 Group 'B' and 'C' official cases await resolution. The CVC highlights its supervisory role over the agency, particularly in cases related to the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988. An alarming 200 cases remain pending for prosecution sanction under the Act, spanning 46 different organizations.

Compounding these challenges, over 1,500 positions are unfilled within the CBI, undermining its operational capacity. The report indicates 887 vacant posts for executive ranks, 503 for ministerial staff, and other vacancies across technical and law officer roles.

