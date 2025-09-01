Tragic End in Relationship: Woman Set Ablaze by Estranged Partner

A 35-year-old woman tragically lost her life after reportedly being set on fire by her estranged partner, police reported on Monday.

The horrific event took place on August 30 near the Electronic City police station precinct. The victim, identified as Vanajakshi, faced a brutal fate following a dispute. Police have arrested the alleged perpetrator, 52-year-old cab driver Vithal.

Initial investigations suggest that Vithal, who struggles with alcohol addiction, assaulted Vanajakshi after she developed a friendship with Mariappa, post their separation. Vithal purportedly ambushed them at a traffic signal, ultimately leading to Vanajakshi's untimely demise from severe burns.

(With inputs from agencies.)