Tragic End in Relationship: Woman Set Ablaze by Estranged Partner

A 35-year-old woman, identified as Vanajakshi, died after her estranged partner allegedly set her on fire following a quarrel. The suspect, Vithal, has been apprehended. The incident occurred on August 30, and it was revealed that Vithal, addicted to alcohol, harassed Vanajakshi, leading her to leave him.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 01-09-2025 16:14 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 16:14 IST
A 35-year-old woman tragically lost her life after reportedly being set on fire by her estranged partner, police reported on Monday.

The horrific event took place on August 30 near the Electronic City police station precinct. The victim, identified as Vanajakshi, faced a brutal fate following a dispute. Police have arrested the alleged perpetrator, 52-year-old cab driver Vithal.

Initial investigations suggest that Vithal, who struggles with alcohol addiction, assaulted Vanajakshi after she developed a friendship with Mariappa, post their separation. Vithal purportedly ambushed them at a traffic signal, ultimately leading to Vanajakshi's untimely demise from severe burns.

