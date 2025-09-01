Uttar Pradesh Initiates Prison Reforms for Ill and Aged Inmates

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath, has taken significant steps towards reforming prison policies, particularly focusing on inmates with serious health conditions and the elderly. In pursuit of a more humane approach, the Chief Minister has asked for the rules to be made transparent and in line with Supreme Court regulations.

During a review meeting, Adityanath emphasized the importance of automatically considering eligible prisoners for early release, eliminating the need for separate applications. He further instructed officials to conduct a comprehensive state survey to identify inmates who are terminally ill or aged, with specific priority on women and elderly convicts.

Adityanath stressed that crimes such as murder, terrorism, and those against women and children be exempt from early release. As part of the reform, a proposal for automatic reviews of eligible cases has been put forward, alongside recommendations to involve prisoners in productive activities like agriculture during their term. A model suggested by the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) is also being considered for implementation.

