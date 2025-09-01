Left Menu

Brawl at Singapore Coffee Shop: Eleven Men Charged with Armed Rioting

Eleven men, including ten of Indian origin, have been charged in a Singapore court for participating in a brawl at a coffee shop, resulting in stab wounds for two victims. The accused face charges of rioting with a deadly weapon, carrying potential penalties of up to 10 years in prison and caning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 01-09-2025 16:44 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 16:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a significant legal development in Singapore, ten men of Indian origin, along with a Chinese-origin individual, have been charged with rioting while armed with a deadly weapon. The incident unfolded at a coffee shop in Toa Payoh Industrial Park last month, leaving two victims with serious stab wounds.

The individuals, aged between 21 and 34, allegedly engaged in a violent altercation, with charges filed for their involvement in the brawl. If convicted, they face severe penalties including up to a decade of imprisonment and caning, as per Singaporean law.

Police investigations revealed that the skirmish resulted in injuries to a 21-year-old and a 30-year-old, both sustaining stab wounds that required immediate medical attention. The Straits Times reported that authorities are handling the matter with heightened scrutiny given the brutal nature of the confrontation.

