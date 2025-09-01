Left Menu

Acquittal in Thane Double Murder Casts Doubt on Panchsheel Test

A Thane court acquitted a man in a double murder case, citing failure to meet the 'Panchsheel test' for convictions based on circumstantial evidence. The court highlighted the lack of a conclusive chain of evidence against the accused, Kallu Raju alias Mahabharat Yadav, a waiter charged with murder.

A Thane court recently acquitted a man accused in a chilling double murder case, citing the prosecution's failure to satisfy the 'Panchsheel test' for circumstantial evidence. This legal test lays down that each circumstance must be fully proven and consistent exclusively with the accused's guilt.

The court's decision, delivered by Additional Sessions Judge VL Bhosale on August 19 and made available on Monday, cleared Kallu Raju, alias Mahabharat Yadav, of all charges. Yadav, a waiter, was accused of murdering two individuals at a bar during the COVID-19 lockdown.

The prosecution's case heavily relied on circumstantial evidence, with testimony from 12 witnesses. Yet, inconsistencies such as a five-day gap weakening the 'last seen' theory and medical testimony suggesting potential involvement of multiple assailants, led to the court's granting Yadav the benefit of the doubt.

(With inputs from agencies.)

